Dip Into The Best Ice Cream Shops In The Region at “The Philly Ice Cream Scoop”

There's nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream on a hot Summer day. As part of the Wawa Welcome America festivities coming up in Philadelphia, Reading Terminal Market is hosting "The Philly Ice Cream Scoop" on Saturday, June 29th from 11 AM until 5 PM.

The event features specials from 14 of the area's best ice cream artisans, including Bassetts Ice Cream and Little Baby's Ice Cream, who joined us on set to show off their tastiest treats. Others at The Philly Ice Cream Scoop include Sweet Charlies, Franklin Fountain, Weckerly’s Ice Cream and more.

There will also be music, games, ice cream eating contests, and other activities going on throughout the event.

Admission is free, and ice cream treats are pay-as-you-go.

For more information, visit WelcomeAmerica.com.