Philadelphia’s Free Summer Meals Program Returns

During the year, many children across Philadelphia rely on their schools for meals, but what happens when summer starts?

Kathy Fisher, Policy Director from the Coalition Against Hunger, joined us to talk about available options for those who are stretched to cover a food budget.

With federal funding local organizations and residents who coordinate sites in their community, free meals and snacks are just around the corner.

Children 18 and younger are eligible for the services. There are no income, ID or registration requirements for kids at open sites.  To find a site, call 1-855-252-MEAL, text "FOOD" to 877877 or visit the site map here.

