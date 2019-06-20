× Heavy Rains Cause Flooded Roadways; Several Drivers Stranded

Thursday morning’s thunderstorms led to flooding across our area.

Both directions of Interstate 295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey were blocked by floodwaters. Several cars were stuck in the floodwaters and traffic was backed up for miles.

Crews were eventually able to move the disabled cars out of the water and off the road and traffic started flowing again once the water receded.

No injuries were reported.

Our Khiree Stewart was on the scene.