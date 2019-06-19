Lions, Tigers and Brews at the Philadelphia Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoo animals and brews... together? Sign us up.

The Philadelphia Zoo is hosting the Summer Ale Festival this Saturday from 7 to 10 PM.

You'll be able to see all of the exhibits at the zoo, while enjoying dozens of craft beer and cider selections from more than 70 regional and national breweries. Some of the animals will be out of their habitats, allowing you to get up close and personal with them.

A dozen of the areas top food trucks will be on-site to provide snacks while you drink.

Aside from the food and drink, there will be games, music, face-painting, and much more.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Philadelphia Zoo and the animals who live there.

You can grab tickets online now at PhiladelphiaZooEvents.com.