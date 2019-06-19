KOP Town Center Offering Healthy Options this Summer

Posted 10:36 AM, June 19, 2019, by

Summer is the peak time for people to focus in on their health and wellness and the King of Prussia Town Center is making it easy to do just that!

Every Tuesday evening throughout the summer enjoy a outdoor yoga class at the Town Center's Pavilion. The free yoga happy hour kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and is instructed by Stillpoint Yoga Studios.

Everyone who participates gets a wristband and that wristband will get you free food and deals at some of the vendors in the shopping complex.

If yoga isn't your thing, but running or long walks are, check out Road Runner Sports. Inside the store find the latest footwear technology and get all the measurements you need to find the perfect sneaker for your workout.

After you've worked up a sweat, replenish those calories with a variety of superfoods. Vitality Bowls specializes in delicious healthy food including the very popular acai bowls and you can customize them to your liking.

Click here to learn more about the King of Prussia Town Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.