KOP Town Center Offering Healthy Options this Summer

Summer is the peak time for people to focus in on their health and wellness and the King of Prussia Town Center is making it easy to do just that!

Every Tuesday evening throughout the summer enjoy a outdoor yoga class at the Town Center's Pavilion. The free yoga happy hour kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and is instructed by Stillpoint Yoga Studios.

Everyone who participates gets a wristband and that wristband will get you free food and deals at some of the vendors in the shopping complex.

If yoga isn't your thing, but running or long walks are, check out Road Runner Sports. Inside the store find the latest footwear technology and get all the measurements you need to find the perfect sneaker for your workout.

After you've worked up a sweat, replenish those calories with a variety of superfoods. Vitality Bowls specializes in delicious healthy food including the very popular acai bowls and you can customize them to your liking.

