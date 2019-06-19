CHOP Ranked as Second Best Children’s Hospital in Country

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) continued it’s 15 year streak of being one of the top children’s hospitals in the United States.

U. S. News & World Report released it’s 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospital Roll on Tuesday, and it ranked CHOP at No. 2 just behind Boston Children’s Hospital.

That is up one spot from the 2018-19 list, where CHOP was ranked at No. 3.

The top 10 list was created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a reputational survey sent to about 15,000 doctors who are pediatric specialists. How high a hospital was ranked depended on how well it performed in three broad arenas of quality: clinical outcomes such as maximizing cancer survival and minimizing complications from kidney biopsies; efficient coordination of care delivery and compliance with “best practices”, and providing sufficient care-related resources such as nursing staff and tailored outpatient programs.

U.S. News & World Report also evaluated programs in 10 specialty areas where CHOP also received high rankings in seven of those areas. The Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, and Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition earned No. 1 rankings. The Divisions of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Pulmonary Medicine and Urology were ranked No. 2, and the Divisions of Neonatology and Orthopaedics were ranked No. 3.

Click here for a full look at the list the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals in the United States.