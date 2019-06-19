CHOP Ranked as Second Best Children’s Hospital in Country

Posted 7:55 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, June 19, 2019

Getty Images/Michael Zorn

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) continued it’s 15 year streak of being one of the top children’s hospitals in the United States.

U. S. News & World Report released it’s 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospital Roll on Tuesday, and it ranked CHOP at No. 2  just behind Boston Children’s Hospital.

That is up one spot from the 2018-19 list, where CHOP was ranked at No. 3.

The top 10 list was created from data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and a reputational survey sent to about 15,000 doctors who are pediatric specialists.  How high a hospital was ranked depended on how well it performed in three broad arenas of quality:  clinical outcomes such as maximizing cancer survival and minimizing complications from kidney biopsies; efficient coordination of care delivery and compliance with “best practices”, and providing sufficient care-related resources such as nursing staff and tailored outpatient programs.

U.S. News & World Report also evaluated programs in 10 specialty areas where CHOP also received high rankings in seven of those areas.  The Division of Endocrinology and Diabetes, and Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition earned No. 1 rankings. The Divisions of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Pulmonary Medicine and Urology were ranked No. 2, and the Divisions of Neonatology and Orthopaedics were ranked No. 3.

Click here for a full look at the list the 2019-20 Best Children’s Hospitals in the United States.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.