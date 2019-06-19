7th Annual Glamsino Royale Benefiting Action Wellness

Posted 10:08 AM, June 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:07AM, June 19, 2019

One of Philadelphia’s largest HIV/AIDS service organizations is gearing up for its annual fundraiser at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar.

This year's Glamsino Royale: Goldfinger transforms the hotel into a glamorous Bond-inspired casino scene. The night includes movie-inspired bites, craft beer from Yards Brewery, wine from E&J Gallo Winery and much more!

"The best part is we have our Bingo Verifying Divas straight from GayBINGO that are there to just let you have a great time," said Sarah DeLaurentis, Director of Development and Communications.

Fundraisers like this one are crucial for Action Wellness to raise funds and awareness to combat HIV and other chronic illnesses throughout Philadelphia.

"A lot of times we provide a range of services that are not always covered by the awards we get from government contracts. Events like this sort of fill the gap and help us to serve more people. We serve over 4,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Philadelphia," said Executive Director Kevin Burns.

Action Wellness has five offices throughout the region. The primary service is medical case management.

Each year the fundraiser looks to raise $15,000. This year it's taking place on June 24th from 6-9 PM. Tickets include beer, wine, signature cocktails and appetizers. Click here to get yours.

