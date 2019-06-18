Radnor Police and Wawa Offer $10,000 Reward Offered For Information in Armed Wawa Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA (WPHL) -- Radnor Police in conjunction with Wawa are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of whoever who robbed a Radnor Township Wawa at gunpoint.

It happened on Monday at the location on Sugartown Road in the Wayne Section of the township. Surveillance video captured the crooks entering the store.

Police say all three suspects were wearing masks and gloves. They ordered the employees to the back of the store, and one of the suspects demanded the safe key from the manager.

The trio made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and the registers.

This was not the first incident at this particular Wawa location. Back in March, a man shot and killed his ex-wife with a rifle inside the store during a child custody exchange.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detectives at 610-688-0503 ext. 112 or detectives@radnor.org.