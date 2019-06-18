New South Philly Restaurant with Social-Driven Mission

Posted 10:12 AM, June 18, 2019

A brand new BYO has opened in the heart of South Philadelphia. Stina Pizzeria's mission is to not only feed people delicious food, but to also give back to the community.

Chef and owner Bobby Saritsoglou is the mastermind behind the Mediterranean fare. He brings his Greek heritage to life in the foods that he cooks. His wife is also one of the owners, Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou and she plays a huge role in the restaurants social-driven mission. She has been an activist and community organizer in Philadelphia for over 30 years.

Every month the Snyder Ave restaurant will raise money for a local organization by donating one percent of it's daily sales. Along with that, the last Tuesday of every month Stina will donate 20 percent of daily sales.

For the month of June, Stina is donating to SEAMAAC. SEAMAAC supports and serves immigrants, refugees and other marginalized communities to advance their lives here in Philadelphia. The organization is hoping the funds raised by Stina can help support it's education program Hip Hop Heritage, which provides after school and summer programs to Philadelpha's youth.

