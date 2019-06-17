Sensational Salads To Try for Your Next Summer Gathering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmer weather is upon us, which means it's time for barbecues, picnics and plenty of desserts - but what if you want to try to keep your meals healthy, while still enjoying some new and fun tastes?

Weis Markets dietitian Robin Klein joined us to show off three new recipes for your next Summer gathering.

Each of them are simple and quick to make with just five ingredients, but are packed with the fruits, vegetables, and proteins you need in your diet.

Recipes:

Baby Kale & Cannellini Bean Salad

Prep: 10 minutes • Cook: 10 minutes Makes: 4 (1 Tbsp. walnuts, 6 Tbsp. beans, 1½ Tbsp. vinaigrette, 2 cups kale, ¼ avocado) servings

Chopped Walnuts: In a medium skillet, toast ¼ cup Weis Quality Chopped Walnuts over medium heat, 5 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant; transfer to a plate to cool.+ Cannellini Beans: In the same skillet, add 1½ cups drained and rinsed Weis Quality Cannellini Beans. Garlic & Basil Simply Vinaigrette: Stir 2 Tbsp. Ken’s Steak House Simply Vinaigrette Garlic & Basil into beans; cook 5 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Baby Kale: In a large bowl, gently toss 1½ packages Weis Organics Baby Kale, beans and ¼ cup vinaigrette; arrange on serving platter. Avocado: Cut 1 avocado in half, remove pit and slice; top salad with avocado and walnuts. Makes about 10 cups.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 322 Calories, 23g Fat (3g Saturated), 0mg Cholesterol, 565mg Sodium, 23g Carbohydrates, 10g Fiber, 10g Protein

Grilled Romaine & Chicken Salad

Prep: 10 minutes plus marinating Grill: 7 minutes • Makes: 4 (½ romaine heart, 1 chicken breast, ½ cup tomatoes, 2 Tbsp. corn, 2 Tbsp. dressing) servings

Grilled Chicken: Prepare outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium-high heat. Place 1 lb. Weis Quality Thin Sliced Skinny Chicken Breasts in a large bowl Tuscan Italian Vinaigrette: Toss 1 Tbsp. Ken's Steak House Simply Vinaigrette Italian with chicken; cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Place chicken on hot grill rack; cover and cook 6 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°, turning once. Transfer chicken to cutting board; cut into ¼-inch-thick slices and cover to keep warm. Grilled Romaine: Cut 2 romaine hearts lengthwise in half; brush cut sides with 1 Tbsp. vinaigrette. Place, cut side down, on hot grill rack; cover and cook 1 minute or until lightly charred. Arrange romaine on serving platter. Sweet Corn: Cut kernels from 1 ear of corn. Cherry Tomatoes: Cut 1 pint cherry tomatoes in half. Top romaine with chicken, corn and tomatoes; drizzle with ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp. Italian vinaigrette.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 303 Calories, 16g Fat (2g Saturated), 63mg Cholesterol, 380mg Sodium, 14g Carbohydrates, 6g Fiber, 26g Protein

Asian Chicken Grain Bowl

Prep: 10 minutes • Cook: 10 minutes Makes: 4 (1 cup rice, 1 cup slaw, 1½ Tbsp. dressing, 1 tuna pouch, ¼ bell pepper) servings

Brown Rice: Cook 2 cups dry Weis Quality Instant Brown Whole Grain Rice as label directs; transfer to a large bowl and cool slightly. Cole Slaw: Toss 4 cups Weis Quality Old-Fashioned Cole Slaw with rice. Lite Asian Sesame Dressing: Toss 3 cup Ken’s Steak House Lite Asian Sesame with Ginger & Soy Dressing with rice-coleslaw mixture; divide into 4 serving bowls. Rotisserie Chicken: Place chicken in each bowl. Red Bell Pepper: Thinly slice 1 medium red bell pepper; divide over each bowl. Makes about 9 cups.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 329 Calories, 5g Fat (0g Saturated), 20mg Cholesterol, 643mg Sodium, 56g Carbohydrates, 4g Fiber, 19g Protein