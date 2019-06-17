RECALL ALERT: Pillsbury Flour Recalled Over E.coli Concerns

Posted 8:04 AM, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:03AM, June 17, 2019

FDA.gov

Hundreds of cases Pillsbury Best Bread Flour are being recalled because the wheat used to make it, has been linked to E.coli illnesses.

Approximately 4,620 cases of the affected flour were made by Buffalo, NY based, ADM Milling company, and then sold by Hometown Food Company to stores in ten states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The 5 lb bags with the UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates below are included in the recall.  This information can be found on the side of the package below the Nutrition Facts Panel.

FDA.gov

The Food and Drug Administration is urging anyone with the affected product to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Hometown Food Company says there are no reports of anyone getting sick and the recall was launched out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the full company announcement as posted on the FDA website.

