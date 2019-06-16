Weekend Philler meets MaKayla Rose Hubbs, an aspiring child author who wrote Why Bedtime Sucks! She needs your help to get her book published!! There are only a few days left on her Kickstarter campaign, which can be found here: http://kck.st/2JlYEyy!
“Why Bedtime Sucks” by MaKayla Rose Hubbs
-
Weekend Philler Episode 321
-
Berlin Brewing Co.’s Tony Gnomeo: Weekend Philler flavored IPA
-
Eugene Clark on Weekend Philler
-
Nick Frost on Weekend Philler
-
Keone Young on Weekend Philler
-
-
MajaNATION on Weekend Philler
-
Monster Mania Convention on Weekend Philler
-
Bunnycakes
-
The Arc of Philadelphia
-
Manatawny Still Works
-
-
Yhanne’s House of Cheesecakes
-
Butterfly by Danielle Lacy
-
Lani Sarem and Thomas Ian Nicholas