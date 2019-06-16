Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Weekend Philler Episode 321, we get messy at the ARTery studio, read Why Bedtime Sucks by brilliant child author MaKayla Rose Hubbs, interview Alan Oppenheimer, drink over 20 brews at Bonesaw Brewing Co., check out 21st Century Sandshark Studios, and save the horses with Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked