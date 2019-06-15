IN FOCUS: Swim Safety, Juneteenth, and the “I Buy Black” Business Initiative

Before many children and adults prepare to take a dip in the pool, we hear from an expert with the Red Cross of New Jersey with swim safely tips this summer.

Our PHL17 crew heads to the pool at the Kroc Center in Camden, New Jersey to meet with Matthew Teter, the American Red Cross New Jersey Region External Relations Officer to explain what people can do to safeguard themselves and their families while swimming. And, he says safety is paramount and that “Every day, an average of 10 people die in the U.S. from unintentional drowning – and 1 in 5 of them are children 14 or younger,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.There are Red Cross safety and swimming apps for people to use year-round.

Also, host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall highlights that Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Pools are opening on a rolling basis in June with the kickoff at the Bridesburg Pool in the City on June 17. Parks and Recreation has over 70 outdoor and indoor pools. Jennifer tells us where you can find out more about free swimming lessons at their pools as well as lifeguard jobs.

Next on In Focus the CEO of the 2019 Juneteenth Parade and Festival is with us. Michael Rashid tells us about the big location change for this year’s event happening on June 22nd and is moving from Center City to 52nd Street to involve more local residents. He expects well over ten-thousand people to attend and for the event to be an economic driver for the local community with numerous vendors involved. Juneteenth dates back to June 19, 1865 and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. As part of the numerous festivities there will be an official renaming ceremony of 52nd Street to Muhammad Ali Way.

And, following up on the details of Philadelphia’s Juneteenth event – we speak with business owner Joel Wilson who is leading the charge for the “I Buy Black” business owners initiative in the City. He shares how supporting such events as Juneteenth and businesses year-round in the African-American community has a reciprocal positive impact on not only the businesses themselves, but also on hiring and employment. He also updates us on the “I Buy Black Card,” a subscription card that helps local African-American business owners and consumers as well with discounts. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 12:30 AM on PHL17.