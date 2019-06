Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wizard World is back in Philadelphia, and tens of thousands of fans are excited to head to the Pennsylvania Convention Center through this Sunday.

One of those people headed to the convention center is actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who visits Philly every year for the event.

He is a featured celebrity guest this weekend, appearing among other actors including Tony Danza, who Thomas actually played years ago.

