× PHL 17 Down The Shore: Sea Isle City

Every Friday this summer, PHL 17 will explore a different shore point in our area.

This week, our Khiree Stewart took a trip down to Sea Isle City.

The city will hold its annual Skimmer Festival this weekend. There will be several activities along the promenade to celebrate. The Sea Isle Beach Patrol is also celebrating their 100th anniversary as well.

