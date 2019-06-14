NWS: Tornado Touches Down in South Jersey

Posted 7:26 AM, June 14, 2019

MULLICA HILL, NJ (WPHL) -- The National Weather Service Mount Holly is confirming that Thursday night's severe line of storms, spawned at least one tornado in Gloucester County.

Weather officials say video of a clear funnel with some small debris being lofted, helped them confirm that a tornado touched down Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

Members of the National Weather Service Mount Holly will be on the ground in Mullica Hill on Friday to determine the strength and path of the tornado.

Social media video caught the funnel cloud forming over trees and near homes in the area.

There has been no reports of injuries.

