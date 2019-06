Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINTOWN, PA (WPHL) -- The United States Geological Survey is confirming that an earthquake rattled parts of Central Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

It struck around 8:30p.m. and was centered in Mifflintown, Juniata County. That is about 45 miles northwest of Harrisburg.

The quake measured a 3.4 on the Richter scale and was recorded about 16 miles below the surface.

Did you feel the M3.4 earthquake that occurred 11mi SSW of Mifflintown, PA last evening? Please let us know: https://t.co/DgHxCSOfn9 More on the EQ here: https://t.co/5eaUzWDQlk pic.twitter.com/OpH4bTIBz6 — USGS (@USGS) June 13, 2019

So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage.