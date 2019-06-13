SugarHouse Casino to Undergo Rebranding, Name Change

PHILADELPHIA (WPHL) — SugarHouse Casino, Philadelphia’s first casino will soon undergo a $15 million dollar rebranding that will include a name change.

Here comes the game changer! We're pleased to announce that this year SugarHouse Casino will become Rivers Casino Philadelphia with an all-new gaming experience designed around YOU! Check out big announcement: https://t.co/viY1Vs31B7

— SugarHouse Casino (@WinAtSugarHouse) June 12, 2019

The Fishtown casino will soon be renamed Rivers Casino Philadelphia. The casino’s owners, Rush Street Gaming of Chicago, announced their intentions on Wednesday saying it wants to make the casino’s name consistent with the company’s other three casinos. There are currently Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh, Schenectady, New York, and Des Plaines, Illinois (Chicago area).

The $15 million reinvestment includes the transformation of the Delaware Avenue property, signage and logos, as well as the redesign of gaming pieces. Other planned upgrades include a new state-of-the-art permanent sportsbook, a new signature restaurant, and an online casino experience that complements the brick-and-mortar operations.

The rebranding is expected happen in phases throughout the summer, and the new name will be formally unveiled this fall.

All changes to the facility will be completed by local companies and contractors.

