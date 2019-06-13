“Art For Paws Sake” Benefits Furry Friends at Balanced Buddies Res-Q

Posted 9:14 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, June 13, 2019

South Jersey dog rescue Balanced Buddies Res-Q is hosting "Art for Paws Sake," an art show and reception tonight in Collingswood to benefit the shelter.

Artists from our area and all across the country have donated art, both hangable art and wearable art to sell at the show.

Balanced Buddies does more for dogs than just spaying, neutering and adoption.

"We do extensive medical care for our dogs," said Melissa Winsor, Balanced Buddies Res-Q co-founder. "A lot of our dogs have medical issues and can't get adopted through the shelter currently. We take them on and do medical care, blood work, chiropractic care, and wholistic care."

Tickets cost just $15. All proceeds from art and ticket sales will go towards medical and shelter costs.

"Art for Paws Sake" is tonight from 6 to 9 PM at MK Apothecary at 330 Haddon Avenue in Collingswood, NJ.

You can purchase them online here.

Visit Balanced Buddies Res-Q online here.

