American Idol Finalist and Bucks County Native Justin Guarini Performs Live on PHL17

You may remember Justin Guarini as one of the finalists on the first season of American Idol.

Justin was raised in Doylestown, PA and is returning to the area to perform at Bucks County Playhouse for A Beautiful Dawning: Oklahoma! at 75 on Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30 PM.

During the show, audience members will see performances of the classic music from Oklahoma!, hear the music dropped from the production during it's pre-Broadway run, and see how the show is still significant 75 years after its debut.

Alex Fraser, Tony winning producer, is the Producing Director of the Playhouse.

Learn more and grab tickets to the special performance online at BCPTheater.org.