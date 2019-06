× “Taste With A View” to Showcase Ardmore’s Best Food and Drinks

On Thursday, June 13th, the Ardmore Initiative will host an event called “Taste with a View”.

Attendees will be welcomed onto the rooftop garden of the newly built One Ardmore where they will be able to enjoy an array of Ardmore’s finest dining options and drinks.

