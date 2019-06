× Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women’s Team Starts First Season

The Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women’s Team recently moved top of the WPSL Colonial Division table after obtaining four points over the weekend at home with a 1-1 draw and 5-1 win against CAFC Osprey and Old Dominion Cesena USA.

Our Khiree Stewart met with some of the players and they showed him how they get ready for their games.

Click here for more information on how to get tickets.

