Giant Teams Up with Philabundance to Give Away $10K Worth of Fresh Produce

Giant has partnered with Philabundance to give away $10,000 worth of food this Thursday to Philadelphians in need.

It's all part of a program called Fresh For All. The program allows the community to pick up food at no cost to them.

In conjunction with Giant's donation, the big giveaway will be at 12:30 PM at 2150 W. Lehigh Ave in Philadelphia, right in front of Dobbins High School.

Anybody can come by to any of the giveaway sites in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Participants are required to provide basic household information for program funding, but you do not need to qualify or provide an ID to pick up food.

"It's for the community," Charles Reyes of the Mayor's Office of Education said. "It's for everyone, for each and every person that's able to come out."

Each family will receive multiple bags of produce at the event.

For more information, visit Phila.gov and Philabundance.org.