Flyers Legend Bernie Parent Hosting Annual Fishing Tournament

The word “legend” is thrown around a lot, but when it comes to Flyers great Bernie Parent, “legend” is warranted.

The Flyers’ Stanley Cup-winning goalie stopped by to talk about a great event he is hosting down the shore. It’s the Snider Hockey In-Shore Fishing Challenge, taking place all day June 14th at the Canyon Club Marina in Cape May, New Jersey.

The event benefits The Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, which does amazing work with young kids across the area. Bernie talked passionately about how the foundation teaches kids teamwork.

The Snider Hockey In-Shore Fishing Challenge is open to anyone, whether you own a boat or not. There is also a party boat open to those who want to participate. The day ends with a fantastic barbecue.

Bernie told us why he decided to start this event and what it means to him to see it grow and the impact it is having on kids all over the Delaware Valley.