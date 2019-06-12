Celebrate International Falafel Day at Reading Terminal Market

Posted 9:27 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, June 12, 2019

Join millions around the world in celebrating International Falafel Day on June 12th!

Hesham and Adham Albarouki from Kamal’s Middle Eastern Specialties talked about how they’re celebrating the day at Reading Terminal Market.

Kamal's Middle Eastern Specialties has resided in Reading Terminal Market for 38 years. The family business is in its second generation with the three Albarouki brothers operating it.

For those unfamiliar, falafel is grounded chickpeas mixed with a number of different spices finished off in a deep fryer or oven.

"It all depends on where you're coming from. Syria, Lebanon...you do your own mix of things," said Adham.

Falafel is full of protein making it a great option for vegetarians and others with dietary restrictions. It is also a low-ingredient option for those looking to eat healthier.

For International Falafel Day, Kamal's is offering a $6 falafel sandwich.

