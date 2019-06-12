Police: Atlantic County First Grader Unknowingly Brings Loaded Gun to School, After Relative Places it in Backpack

GALLOWAY, NJ (WPHL) — Police in Atlantic County are searching for the man who they say placed a loaded gun in the backpack of a first grader, who then unknowingly carried it to school.

Investigators say that on June 6th around 3 p.m., administrators at the Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway Township found the 7-year-old in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun. School officials immediately notified the Galloway Township Police, and made sure there was no danger to the students.

Responding officers secured the gun and the student was brought to the police department. The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) also responded and an investigation was launched.

Investigators determined that Lamar Williamson placed the gun in the child’s backpack. Williamson is a relative of the child and had been staying with the child’s family in Atlantic City.

A warrant has been issued for Williamson’s arrest. He is charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person (Convicted Felon).

Anyone with information about Williamson’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Galloway Township Police Department, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office or the Atlantic County Crime Tip Hotline at (609)-652-1234 or 1-800-658-TIPS(8477).