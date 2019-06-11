Nationally Recognized Famous 4th Street Cookie Company Started Up Right Here in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One particular cookie is known all across the country - but it all began with a special family recipe right here in Philadelphia.

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Company started in the 1970's on 4th and Bainbridge, and the cookies were quickly in such high demand, they opened up in the Reading Terminal Market in 1982, where you can still find them.

What makes these cookies so special?

"What makes us unique is our process," company President Brian Phillips said. "We're a small-batch bakery. I always say the way you make the cookies is as important as the ingredients. We don't mass produce them, we take the time to cure the dough which locks in the moisture."

The company just opened a new state-of-the-art bakery in the East Falls section of the city.

If you're spending the summer down the shore but still want to try some of the tasty treats, you're in luck - the famous shop will be opening on the Wildwood boardwalk! Famous 4th Street Cookies will open the Wildwood Cookie Creamery, as a partnership with Bassett's ice cream.

Want to try to perfect the famous recipe at home? You can pick up cookie dough in the store to bake at home.

Learn more about the shop or order cookies online at FamousCookies.com.