In Weekend Philler Episode 320, we learn the right way to rescue a turtle from the road with Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, look deeply into Isaiah Zagar’s mosaics at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, talk to Nick Frost from Shaun of the Dead, meet character actor Eugene Clark, inspire youths in need with The Arc of Philadelphia’s youth leadership conference, and visit Berlin Brewing Company for the release of Tony Gnomeo: Weekend Philler flavored IPA!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

