IN FOCUS: Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Sickle Cell Awareness, Colorectal Cancer, and proposed Legislation Banning Plastic Bags

We are first joined by two championship student athletes with Special Olympics Pennsylvania from George Washington High School in Philadelphia.

In a story with our Demetria Greene, we hear how they were part of the 7th Annual Unified Soccer Championships with dozens of athletes competing for the top spot. They share their personal stories as what big event with MLS Soccer and The Philadelphia Union that some of them are headed to next. Joining us is Kristin Craven, Special Olympics Pennsylvania Special Events and Marketing Manager, and athletes - Angel Rosa and Emmanuel 'Manny' Molina, both from George Washington High School Athlete

And, we’re raising awareness about two diseases – Sickle Cell and Colorectal Cancer. The Sickle Cell Disease Association of America -- Philadelphia -- Delaware Valley Chapter will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19th through the 'Shine the Light on Sickle Cell Disease' national awareness campaign. Numerous building will also be highlighted in the color red and there will be specific areas to take selfies to also help people join in to raise awareness. With Jennifer for this segment are – Stanley A. Simpkins who is the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America Philadelphia DelVal Chapter Executive Director, Terri Booker Esq. who is living with Sickle Cell disease and Dr. Roy N. Gay – a hematologist and Internist.

And, turning to cancer, Wendy Nickel, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance Vice President of Prevention joins Jennifer to talk about how many people are affected by colorectal cancer of which one-hundred and thirty-five thousand Americans will be diagnosed with this year. She shares how the organization is gearing up for the Undy Run/Walk in Philadelphia happening on September 14th. An earlier Undy Run/Walk is scheduled for Jersey Shore in Long Branch, New Jersey on July 13, 2019.

And, we wrap up this week’s In Focus with a very important subject regarding trash – specifically plastic bags and legislation being proposed by an environmental group in the City. Maurice Sampson, Clean Water Action Eastern PA Director is with us as we follow up on a story by our Khiree Stewart about what advocates are hoping to see lawmakers do and why for a problem they say is hugely impacting our city streets, landscapes, streams and oceans. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30AM and 12:30PM on PHL17.