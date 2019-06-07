PHL17 Down the Shore: Cape May

Posted 10:28 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, June 7, 2019

Cape May, New Jersey -- Every week PHL17 heads 'Down the Shore' to showcase the food, attractions and scenery that you will find all summer long at your favorite vacation spots.

This week we took on America's oldest seaside resort, Cape May, New Jersey. Those visiting Cape May will get a taste of history as they pass by beautiful Victorian style homes. Cruise by the homes in true Cape May fashion by renting a surrey from Village Bicycle Shop for you and your family.

As you peddle along be sure to make stops at shore favorites like The Original Fudge Kitchen and RSK Doughnuts.

After your ride relax on the water as you take a boat tour with Cape May Whale Watching and Research Center where you can, see and learn about the local marine life. For dinner enjoy fine dining and seafood at Tisha's along Washington Street Mall.

All summer long Cape May has tons of festivals and live music to enjoy.

Click here find a full list of events.

