Meet Shorty Bingo! He is a young sweet boy who came to the Providence Animal Center from ACCT.

He is not only great with other dogs, but also children. Shorty Bingo is active, affectionate and walks well on a leash. If want to quickly win over his heart, toss him a tennis ball.

This handsome pup will make a great family pet.

