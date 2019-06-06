Philadelphia’s Stripes and Stars Festival Celebrates the U.S. Flag and Army

Posted 9:28 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, June 6, 2019

Next Friday, June 14 is Flag Day and to honor our country, we were joined by special guests Constitution Center Programs Manager, Jenna Kehres and the one and only Betsy Ross, to discuss some events happening surrounding the birthdays of the flag and the army.

Our guests spoke about the “flag story” and offered helpful tips about flag etiquette and flag holding. Betsy Ross also encourages people to visit her House during the annual week long celebration of National Flag Week, Flag Fest.

For more information about the upcoming Flag Week events, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.