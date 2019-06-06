Philadelphia’s Stripes and Stars Festival Celebrates the U.S. Flag and Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next Friday, June 14 is Flag Day and to honor our country, we were joined by special guests Constitution Center Programs Manager, Jenna Kehres and the one and only Betsy Ross, to discuss some events happening surrounding the birthdays of the flag and the army.

Our guests spoke about the “flag story” and offered helpful tips about flag etiquette and flag holding. Betsy Ross also encourages people to visit her House during the annual week long celebration of National Flag Week, Flag Fest.

For more information about the upcoming Flag Week events, click here.