Father’s Day Gifts and Celebrations with Nicolette Brycki

With Father’s Day just around the corner, we’re all looking for the perfect way to make the day extra special. Lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki is here with a few of her favorite gifts for dad this year.

One-stop-shop JCPenney has stylish and quality gear that makes for the perfect Father’s Day gifts. JCPenney has Father’s Day gifts from the exclusive Cooks Pour Over Coffee Kit to the grilling essentials. These are available at JCPenney.com.

Blake McKay’s cap toe derby, the Clark, is one of the brand’s best-selling and most versatile styles. The Clark is crafted with genuine Italian leather and fitted with cushioned Ortholite Insoles to ensure you feel as good as your shoes look. Easily dressed up with trousers or down with denim, the T9 Clark will add seamless sophistication to any look available at DSW for $99.00

This next gift is perfect for audiophile dads. Designed by world-renowned headphone amp designer, Alex Cavalli, and known for its highly musical sound reproduction, the Monolith by Monoprice Liquid Spark is a compact headphone amplifier that offers more power and lower distortion to boost your listening experience without the deep cost that usually accompanies great sound. Visit Monoprice.com for more information.

Everybody loves breakfast-in-bed, and what better way to treat Dad this Father's Day than avocado toast breakfast made with Avocados From Mexico! Avocados From Mexico are always in season, so you can have fresh avocados 365 days a year. Not only are they super easy to add to your favorite dishes, they're a high-value treat that's always worth it, it's such a great way to show Dad how much you care! Avocados From Mexico's website has hundred of recipes to spice up your Father's Day celebrations- including queso fresco, avocado hummus, and more. Just visit AvocadosFromMexico.com.

This is a great gift for dads who love gadgets and have a lot of digital photos. Amber is the easiest way to protect, store and stream your digital memories. It is the first all-in-one smart storage platform and streaming device built for convenience, privacy and security. I think of it like a modern-day time capsule for your most precious photos, data, and other files. Personal data is safely saved on your own Amber device and anything that is stored in Amber is protected forever. Learn more at myamberlife.com.