Dancing ‘Donut Desperado’ Jumps Over Counter and Steals Single Doughnut from New Jersey Dunkin’

Posted 8:39 AM, June 6, 2019, by

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPHL) -- Police in North Jersey are on the hunt for the man who they have dubbed the 'Donut Desperado.'  They say the treat thief cloaked in an orange hoodie hopped over the counter of a South Brunswick Dunkin' and swiped a single doughnut.  It happened at the location on Georges Road.

Police say he was live streaming and dancing throughout the entire heist all while employees looked on in disbelief.

Police say this is the second incident, and they are turning to the public for information.

South Brunswick is about 20 minutes Northeast of Princeton.

