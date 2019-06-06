Dancing ‘Donut Desperado’ Jumps Over Counter and Steals Single Doughnut from New Jersey Dunkin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WPHL) -- Police in North Jersey are on the hunt for the man who they have dubbed the 'Donut Desperado.' They say the treat thief cloaked in an orange hoodie hopped over the counter of a South Brunswick Dunkin' and swiped a single doughnut. It happened at the location on Georges Road.

Police say he was live streaming and dancing throughout the entire heist all while employees looked on in disbelief.

Wanted - Donut Desperado

On June 1st at 8:28pm this actor jumped the counter at @dunkindonuts on George's Rd took a donut while live streaming. This is 2nd incident. Any info call 732-329-4646. pic.twitter.com/fyFOftvPRt — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) June 4, 2019

Police say this is the second incident, and they are turning to the public for information.

South Brunswick is about 20 minutes Northeast of Princeton.