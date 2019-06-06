97-Year Old War Veteran Parachutes Into Normandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a lot of folks are making the leap from a helicopter in honor of those who did on this day back in 1944.

But this one is extra special.

97-year old Tom Rice of San Diego made the jump in Normandy, France today - just like he did on this day back in 1944.

Rice was a soldier in the 101st Airborne back then, when he was just 22 years old.

"I honor those that didn't come back, who were wounded, who walked away from it, who are deceased," Rice said. "Those are the guys that are heroes."

On this day 75 years ago, tens of thousands of troops came by sea and by air to charge the Nazi soldiers on five stretches of the Normandy beach.

Less than one year after that invasion, Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies.