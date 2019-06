× Sofitel Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month with Several Events

June is Pride Month and several businesses across the city are holding events to celebrate.

Sofitel Philadelphia is holding several events geared toward Pride Month. They are also partnering with The Attic Youth Center, which helps LGBTQ youth.

Click here for more information on The Attic Youth Center and here for more information on Sofitel Philadelphia.

