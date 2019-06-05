Olympic Gold Medal Winning Boxer Charged After Standoff with Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA — A man who won an Olympic Gold Medal in boxing back in 1984 was arrested by police in North Philadelphia on Monday. 52-year-old Meldrick Taylor is facing a list of charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man during a dispute over housing and then barricaded himself inside of the home.

It happened Monday night on the 2700 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Investigators say Taylor told his tenant that he needed to vacate the home by the following morning. When the tenant refused, police say Taylor pulled out a silver revolver and pointed it at him.

Police were immediately called, but when officers arrived, Taylor was heard saying, “I ain’t coming out.”

The scene was declared a barricade and SWAT was called.

After a 90 minute standoff, Taylor finally surrendered.

Taylor is charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Terroristic Threats and related offenses.