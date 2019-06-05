Nex Level Fitness Offers New Class to Get in Shape and Burn Fat

Looking for a new, unique workout class to get your body in shape and improve your health this Summer?

Tabata is a high-interval training class that helps you burn fat.

The class is made up of short bursts of energy, 20 seconds doing the movement and 10 seconds of rest for each exercise. The entire workout runs about 45 minutes total.

Tabata is made for everybody, regardless of exercise skill level, strength or body type. The purpose of the workout is to push yourself as hard as you can, but you can modify any of the exercises to fit what you are capable of doing.

You can take the class at both of the Nex Level Fitness locations in Chalfont, PA and Doylestown, PA.

