Nex Level Fitness Offers New Class to Get in Shape and Burn Fat

Tabata is a high-interval training class that helps you burn fat.

The class is made up of short bursts of energy, 20 seconds doing the movement and 10 seconds of rest for each exercise. The entire workout runs about 45 minutes total.

Tabata is made for everybody, regardless of exercise skill level, strength or body type. The purpose of the workout is to push yourself as hard as you can, but you can modify any of the exercises to fit what you are capable of doing.

