Fun, Patriotic Recipes to Try This Summer

In celebration of National Dairy Month, we went to Laura Dellutri, home and lifestyle expert for recipes from America’s dairyland – the dairy farmers of Wisconsin.

Let's start with a few patriotic recipes for this Summer.

If you're a cheese lover, you're going to want to grab Wisconsin Cheese. Combine four delicious Wisconsin cheese products to create a fun and tasty taco dip. Crystal Farms Cream Cheese, Sour Cream, Hook's Cheese Company Colby Cheese, and Cedar Grove Organic Monterey Cheese are all used in this simple recipe.

After our appetizers and meals, we need an amazing dessert!

This frozen patriotic torte is perfect to serve at any gathering. Make it with Wisconsin Cheese and Dairy products for the best dessert possible.

For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com.