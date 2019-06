TRENTON — New Jersey voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s primary to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees who will compete in the November general election.

All 80 seats in the Garden State’s General Assembly are up for election.

Democrats control 54 seats, while Republicans hold 26. Assembly members face voters every two years. The state’s 40 districts each elect two members.

For a look at all of the results from Tuesday’s primary, click here.