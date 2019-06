Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy summer in the city with great happy hour deals every Wednesday.

Starting June 5 - August 28 you can enjoy drinks and half priced appetizers from 5 - 7 p.m. There are 80 different SIPS participants this year all offering $6 cocktails, $5 wine and $4 beer.

For a full list of Center City District SIPS locations, click here.

