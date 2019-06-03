Pogo Stick Sharing to Challenge E-scooters

Posted 8:01 AM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, June 3, 2019

Cangaroo

Lyft, Uber, Citibike, Indego:  There is new kid in town!  Earlier this month, a Swedish-based mobility company announced the launch of Cangoroo, an app-based pogo stick sharing service.

The company plans to deploy hundreds of pogo sticks this summer in select cities to directly complete with electric scooters as a transportation option.  Cangoroo is expected to be on street corners in San Francisco, as well as, Paris, Stockholm, London and Malmö, a city in Sweden.

It will cost $1 to unlock a pogo stick, and after that you pay 30 cents per minute.  Those prices could vary from city to city.

Cangaroo advertises the pogo sticks as fun, healthy, convenient and 100% emission free.

No word yet on if the company will bring the pogo sticks to Philadelphia.

