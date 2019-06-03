× Local Students Graduate College before High School

Nadeen Al-Saleem is 17 years old and is a senior at MaST Community Charter School.

She recently graduated from the Community College of Philadelphia with an associates degree, but she doesn’t graduate from high school until mid-June.

Al-Saleem is one of six students at MaST to earn her associate’s degree before her high school degree through a program called MC2 . The program allows high school students to take college courses.

Our Khiree Stewart spoke to Al-Saleem and officials at MaST about the program.