Best Summer Sips and Snacks with Kelly Jones

Summer is sneaking up on us, so what are the must haves to stock your kitchen with? Registered Dietitian, Kelly Jones, is joining us with the best sips and snacks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s start with the sips! POM Wonderful’s 100% Pomegranate juice is a great choice to pack in a cooler for the pool or to use as the base for a refreshing summer cocktail, like this POM Party Punch. Each 8 oz bottle contains the juice of two WHOLE pomegranates – and no added sugar, fillers or preservatives. An in vitro study at UCLA found that on average, pomegranate juice has more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice, and green tea. You can find out more at www.pomwonderful.com.

The star of the cheeseboard is Cabot Cheddar Cheese. One of the keys to supporting a healthy diet is choosing foods that are minimally processed. Cabot's cheddars are made with milk, salt and cheese making cultures, and that simple recipe has won Cabot every major award for taste. They're naturally lactose-free and gluten-free, and they're a great source of protein for any diet. To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Cabot cheesemaking tradition, you’ll now find your favorite cheddars in this new updated packaging. You can find out more at www.CabotCheese.coop.

Health experts recommend we eat seafood at least twice a week and Chicken of the Sea Infusions make meeting that goal so much easier. They have 4 trendy flavors— Basil, Thai Chili, Lemon & Thyme, and Sun-dried tomato. Each cup of wild caught tuna is infused with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices. Every serving has 20 to 25 grams of protein and it is gluten free. There’s even a little fork on the inside of the lid, so this is the ultimate on-the-go snack. The tuna tastes delicious and it’s fresh, with no odor whatsoever! You can find Infusions at Shoprite.