IN FOCUS: Neumann University Charity, Filbert Street Transformation, PHL17 Scholarships, and More

This week we learn how Neumann University is providing free clothing for people going on job interviews. We find out how that’s helping the public in a story done by our Demetria Green.

Then we’re off to the Reading Terminal Market which is visited by more than seven million people a year and will see a big streetscape transformation to the area. Anuj Gupta, Reading Terminal Market General Manager, and Glenn Mueller who is the owner of Mueller's Chocolate and chair of the Filbert Street Committee join Jennifer Lewis-Hall for In Focus. They share how this million-dollar outdoor concept for Filbert Street is modeled on several other successful underutilized public spaces, including Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Rail Park, Cherry Street Pier, and Dilworth Park.

Next up, some exceptional college students who attend local universities are awarded scholarships on behalf of Toyota and The Philly Ad Club. And, PHL17 also awards a scholarship in memory of one of our colleagues.

And, get ready to channel your inner superhero with a 5k race and 1-mile run created by a breast cancer survivor. Erika Hauer, who was featured in our PHL17 special, “Breast Cancer: Keys To A Cure” – joins us to talk about the race happening Sunday, June 3rd and who the superhero themed event benefits MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper’s Patient in Need Fund. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on PHL17.