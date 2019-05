Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Friday, we made it through the week, and we deserve dessert. Today is the perfect excuse to go get some tasty macaroons, because it's National Macaroon Day!

The tiny treats always look so good. Ever wonder how they're made?

Leah Steinberger, Executive Pastry Chef at Hotel DuPont in Wilmington to show us how simple the recipe is, but how much skill it takes to make the perfect macaroon.

For more information on the beautiful Hotel DuPont, click here.