The CDC Using Poppy Seed Muffin to Raise Awareness About Ticks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using a poppy seed muffin to prove a point about ticks.

On Wednesday, the agency shared two photos on Facebook of a poppy seed muffin. One seeming to be a picture of a delicious pastry, but when magnified in the second photo, it revealed that some of the seeds were actually ticks.

CDC posted the picture in hopes of spreading the message of just how small and hard to spot ticks are. For more information from the CDC on how to prevent tick bites click here.