Summer Essentials with Justine Santaniello

Posted 9:34 AM, May 31, 2019, by

*The following post is sponsored.

Summer is almost here! Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello has the 2019 summer essentials.

To keep your skin refreshed, Artistry Signature Select Masks by Amway are perfect. You can multi-mask and apply the mask in different areas for your face depending on your skin type.  For more information head to Amway.com.

As for bathing-suits, JCPenney is a great one stop shop with beautiful patterns and vibrant colors for men and women. You can find more on JCP.com.

With increased sun exposure, you want to make sure you stay healthy. MyKind Organics has sprays, such as detox spray and Vitamin C spray, which have nutritious and organic foods. Find more, using GardenOfLife.com/MyKindOrganics.

For harsh summer stains Carbona Stain Devils has you covered! Visit Carbona.com for more information.

