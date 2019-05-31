Philly Beer Week Returns with 10 Full Days of Events

Philly Beer Week is back with a full calendar of events running between May 31st and June 9th.

Philly Beer Week is put on by Philly Loves Beer, a nonprofit organization promoting craft and independent beer in the Philadelphia region. The week includes local breweries and restaurants teaming up for unique events.

Chef Nicholas Elmi from Royal Boucherie talked about one of the events happening on Thursday, June 6th.

"We're going to do a pig butchering and charcuterie. For the event, we're bringing in a whole pig and I will show everybody how to butcher a whole pig and what cuts you use to make charcuterie."

Matt Satten from Founders Brewing Company said there's 100 plus breweries involved during the week, both local and national.

"The idea is to try to showcase them in different ways. We brewed a beer in Belgium with a company called Duvel so we'll have a beer called 'Duveldelphia' special just for Philly Beer Week."

